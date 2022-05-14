Massive Fire at Amritsar Hospital, No Casualty

However, no casualty was reported, they said. Nearly ten fire tenders were pressed into service to put out the fire. A blast occurred in the transformer near the hospital OPD, which led to the fire, engulfing the cardiology, X-ray, and dermatology departments. The hospital is run under the supervision of the Government Medical College.

Government Medical College Principal Rajiv Devgun told reporters that the transformer caught fire due to oil leakage, and after that, a blast took place. All patients in the affected wards were evacuated timely. He said there was no loss of life, but there was damage to the hospital's infrastructure.



Punjab Public Works and Power Minister Harbhajan Singh reached the spot and took stock of the situation. He said a thorough probe would be carried out into the fire incident.