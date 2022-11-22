Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Home National

Mansa Devi Temple Area Will Be Declared 'Holy Complex', Liquor Sales Around It To Be Banned: Manohar Lal Khattar

"All liquor shops will be closed in the designated area of Mata Mansa Devi temple. There will be a complete ban on the sale of liquor in an area of about 2.5 kilometres from the temple," Manohar Lal Khattar was quoted as saying in an official statement.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Outlook File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 6:44 pm

The area around the famous Mata Mansa Devi Temple in Haryana's Panchkula will be declared a 'holy complex' and liquor sales will be banned in a 2.5 kilometres radius, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday. 

Presiding over a meeting of the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board Khattar said the old age home being built on the premises of the temple complex is almost ready and approved purchasing furniture for the facility.

The shrine board has been directed to prepare a plan as soon as possible for the old age home's effective operation. He also directed officials to complete the work of the National Institute of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, and a Sanskrit Gurukul to be built at the temple complex at the earliest.

"All liquor shops will be closed in the designated area of Mata Mansa Devi temple. There will be a complete ban on the sale of liquor in an area of about 2.5 kilometres from the temple," Khattar was quoted as saying in an official statement.

He said the Sanskrit College being built in the temple complex was a unique initiative to promote the language. At the meeting, Khattar accorded approval to a proposal of providing students a stipend under the Antyodaya scheme for skill development.

Under this, 1,000 children from Panchkula who have an annual family income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh will be given a scholarship of Rs 3,000 per month for skill development, the statement said.

Haryana Assembly Speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta, Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal and many senior state government officers were among those present at the meeting. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement
