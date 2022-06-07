Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Manish Sisodia Meets LG Vinai Kumar Saxena Amid Jurisdiction Breach Allegations

The AAP had last week accused the LG of meddling in the affairs of the government and not focussing on the areas under his control.

Manish Sisodia Meets LG Vinai Kumar Saxena Amid Jurisdiction Breach Allegations
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 7:59 am

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday met LG Vinai Kumar Saxena amid allegations of interference by him in the government's work.

Earlier in the day, a group of AAP MLAs also called on the LG, who took oath of office on May 26.

Related stories

Manish Sisodia Accuses Assam CM Sarma Of Corruption In PPE Supplies, Sarma Threatens With Defamation Case

Centre Plans To Rake Up 3-Year-Old Case To Implicate Manish Sisodia, Claims AAP

Manish Sisodia Will Soon Be Arrested In 'Fake' Case: Delhi CM Kejriwal

"Hon'ble Dy Chief Minister Shri @mssisodia Ji called on today.We discussed various issues pertaining to the development of Delhi and the welfare of its people," Saxena said in a tweet.

The AAP had last week accused the LG of meddling in the affairs of the government and not focussing on the areas under his control.

AAP MLA Atishi had alleged that Saxena did not act proactively against some of the heinous crimes that took place in the city since he assumed office, but had been "interfering" in the Delhi government's business.

The issue started last Wednesday when the party accused him of intruding in the Delhi government's work.

On Saturday, the AAP had again accused Saxena of interference and "conspiring" to derail democracy as he visited two Delhi Jal Board facilities and a sewage treatment plant -- an action the Arvind Kejriwal-led party described as "beyond the LG's jurisdiction.”

(with inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia LG Vinai Kumar Saxena Arvind Kejriwal AAP MLAs AAP Government Delhi Government AAP: Aam Aadmi Party AAP MLA Atishi New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Controversial Remarks On Prophet Mohammed: Protest By Qatar And Kuwait A Wake Up Call For India

Controversial Remarks On Prophet Mohammed: Protest By Qatar And Kuwait A Wake Up Call For India

Need To Make Indian Banks, Currency Important Part Of International Trade, Supply Chain: PM Modi

Need To Make Indian Banks, Currency Important Part Of International Trade, Supply Chain: PM Modi