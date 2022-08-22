Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Delhi Liquor Scam: Manish Sisodia Says BJP Offered To Close All Cases If He Joins Their Party

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's house was raided on Friday by the CBI over alleged corruption in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. 

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia PTI

Updated: 22 Aug 2022 11:52 am

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed that he was approached by the BJP with the offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party. 

Asserting that all the allegations against him were false, Sisodia said he will never bow down before "conspirators and corrupt people".

Sisodia is among 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy. 

"I have received a message from the BJP -- Leave AAP and join BJP. We will ensure that all cases by CBI and ED against you are shut. 

"My reply to BJP -- I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap and a Rajput. I am ready to get beheaded but can never bow down before conspirators and corrupt people. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The AAP leader's house was raided on Friday by the CBI over alleged corruption in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. 

He has stressed that the case against him is an effort to stop the good work being done by CM Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation and also to put obstacles in the path of the AAP chief who has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tags

National Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia BJP AAP Politics Central Bureau Of Investigation Delhi Excise Policy India
