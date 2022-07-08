Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Manipur Board Declares Class 10 Results, 76% Students Pass

Students walking out after their board examination. PTI Photo

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 7:08 pm

The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) on Friday announced the class 10 final examination results, in which 76 percent of students were declared successful.

Laishram Rahul of Catholic School Canchipur bagged the first position by securing 586 marks in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination, officials said.

Over 39,000 students appeared in the HSLC 2022 across 192 centers in the state, they said.

The examinations were held from April 7 to May 11, they added.

No student from the state-run schools could make it to the top 25, despite a marked improvement in their performance, officials said.

