Man Killed, Wife And Daughter Injured As Speeding Tempo Hits Family In Gurugram

A man was killed while his wife and two-year-old daughter were seriously injured after they were hit by a speeding tempo here, police said on Thursday.

A senior police officer said the accident took place late Tuesday evening. The family had alighted from a bus and were walking towards the Rajiv Chowk auto stand when a speeding tempo came from the Hero Honda Chowk and hit all of them.

Karansher Bahadur died on the spot while his wife Vishnu and daughter Kritika were seriously injured, the officer said.

Vishnu, in her complaint, said, "After the accident, the tempo driver fled leaving his vehicle on the spot."