Man Hit By Moving Metro Train On Yellow Line, Dies

PTI
PTI

February 28, 2024

An unidentified man died after he was hit by a moving train at a Yellow Line metro station on Wednesday, according to officials.

Services were delayed for about 20 minute on the corridor after the incident that took place at Udyog Bhawan Metro Station, a senior DMRC official said. The Yellow Line connects Millenium City Center-Gurugram and Samaypur Badli in Delhi.

According to metro police, the deceased is yet to be identified. A mobile number was found written in a slip recovered from his pocket. Further probe is on, they said.

The incident took place around 11.30 am and the train was going towards Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station, the Delhi Metro official added.

A passenger said that the metro he was travelling in around noon, halted for over 15 minutes at Guru Dronacharya Metro Station.

