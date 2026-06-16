Man Held on Charges of Murdering Wife After Quarrel in Thane

Police have arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife after a fight in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Tuesday.
The accused, Mubin Niyamad Khan, and the victim, Ayshabano (39), residents of the Hajimalang Road locality in Kalyan town, used to have frequent fights over various issues, an official from Kolsewadi police station said.
The couple quarrelled again on June 10, during which the man allegedly kicked his wife on her abdomen. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead, the official said.
The police initially registered a case of accidental death and sent the body for a postmortem to a government hospital.
After receiving the autopsy report and a complaint from the victim's brother on Monday, the police registered a case under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused and arrested him, the official said.
Further probe was on into the case.