Man Held For Killing Wife During Argument In Maharashtra’s Palghar District

Raghya Dhapsi fatally attacked his wife Bharti Dhapsi (44) at their home in Mudgaon village on March 25 night, police said.

Man kills wife during a heated argument
A 38-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Palghar district has been arrested for allegedly clubbing his wife to death during an argument, an official said on Tuesday.

Raghya Dhapsi fatally attacked his wife Bharti Dhapsi (44) at their home in Mudgaon village on March 25 night, he said.

The two were having a heated argument over his drinking habits. In a fit of rage, Raghya picked up a piece of wood and hit Bharti, he said. She was taken to the government hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The Kasa police have registered a case of murder against the husband, said the station house officer.

