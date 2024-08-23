Man Gives ‘Triple Talaq’ To Wife For Praising PM Modi On Ayodhya; Arrested Along With Family

Police have booked a man and seven members of his family after he allegedly pronounced triple talaq to his wife after she praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister for the development of Ayodhya.
Maryam alleged that her husband, Arshad, beat her and hurled hot dal at her before pronouncing triple talaq. She also claimed that her in-laws tried to strangle her on the same day.
"I am a resident of Mohalla Sarai, Thana Jarwal Road in Bahraich. On December 13, 2023, I was married to Arshad, son of Islam, a resident of Mohalla Delhi Darwaza of Kotwali Nagar, Ayodhya. My father got me married with the consent of both the parties and by spending more than his means," she is heard saying in a video clip that has surfaced online.
"After the marriage, when I went out in the city, I liked the roads of Ayodhya Dham, the beautification, the development and the atmosphere there. On this, I praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in front of my husband," the woman said in the video.
Following this, according to the PTI report, Arshad got angry and sent Maryam to her maternal home in Bahraich. After some relatives intervened, she returned to Ayodhya to live with her husband. However, Arshad hurled abuses at the chief minister and the prime minister and gave her triple talaq by uttering "talaq, talaq, talaq".
Maryam further alleged that her mother-in-law, Raisha, younger sister-in-law, Kulsum, and brothers-in-law, Faran and Shafaq, tried to strangle her. Her husband also beat her on the day he pronounced triple talaq to her.
Based on her complaint, eight people, including Arshad, his parents, siblings, and sisters-in-law, were booked in the case. A case has been registered under assault, abuse, threat and Dowry Prohibition Act and Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.
(With PTI Inputs)