Friday, Apr 15, 2022
Man Fires At Daughter-In-Law For Not Serving Him Breakfast With Tea In Maharashtra

According to police, the 42-year-old woman, a resident of the Rabodi locality, suffered bullet injuries in her abdomen and is undergoing treatment at a hospital here, they said.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 15 Apr 2022 11:22 am

 A woman was injured when her father-in-law allegedly opened fire at her from his revolver at their residence in Thane city apparently for not serving breakfast to him, police said on Friday.

The 42-year-old woman, a resident of the Rabodi locality, suffered bullet injuries in her abdomen and is undergoing treatment at a hospital here, they said.

Senior inspector Santosh Ghatekar of the Rabodi police station said an offence under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) besides the Arms Act has been registered against the accused, Kashinath Pandurang Patil, 76, who is yet to be arrested.

The officer, quoting a complaint filed by another daughter-in law of the accused, said the incident took place at around 11.30 am on Thursday.

The accused got annoyed when the victim did not serve him breakfast along with tea, he said.

The elderly man pulled out the revolver and shot at his daughter-in-law, leaving her injured, the police officer said.

Other family members rushed her to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The police were ascertaining if there was any other provocation for the attack, Ghatekar said. 

