Friday, Dec 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Man Booked For Keeping Elephant Without Licence

Home National

Man Booked For Keeping Elephant Without Licence

Khare said on the basis of this information, Forest Inspector Nandlal Yadav reached the spot and asked Dubey for the licence and other documents issued by the Chief Conservator of Forests, but he could not present the documents.

Elephant safari at Kaziranga National Park
Man has been booked for keeping an elephant Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 5:31 pm

A man has been booked for keeping an elephant in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district without taking a proper licence, an official said on Friday. Divisional Director (Forestry) Praveen Khare said Yogendra Dubey was rearing an elephant without a licence in Sidhavan village under Rampur police station area.

Khare said on the basis of this information, Forest Inspector Nandlal Yadav reached the spot and asked Dubey for the licence and other documents issued by the Chief Conservator of Forests, but he could not present the documents. A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Man Booked Keeping Elephant No Licence Forest Inspector Chief Conservator Of Forests Sidhavan Village Rampur Police Station
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish Kumar

JNU Campus Defaced With Anti-Brahmin Slogans

JNU Campus Defaced With Anti-Brahmin Slogans