Since the release of the Hema Committee report, which opened a Pandora's Box of sex crimes in Malayalam cinema, all eyes have been on Mollywood's two superstars—Mammootty and Mohanlal. Despite the growing demand for their responses to the wave of allegations against senior members of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists, both actors had remained tight-lipped.
Finally, on August 31, Mohanlal addressed the press at the Kerala Cricket League venue in Thiruvananthapuram. However, his appearance at the venue packed with journalists, as the entire state watched with bated breath, left much to be desired. Known for captivating audiences with his powerful roles over the past 50 years, Mohanlal appeared visibly shaken, weak, and confused before the media. He struggled to answer the questions posed to him, stating, "You came with a lot of questions, but I have no answers." When asked if he would investigate the allegations as a senior and influential actor in the industry, he suggested that it is the media's duty to look into these matters. He also requested that these controversies not be used as a reason to damage the industry and claimed ignorance of any 'power group' within it.
The following day, Mammootty, who had not met with the media, posted a note on his Facebook page. His message echoed Mohanlal’s sentiments. "Cinema is a reflection of society, and all the good and evil present in society can also be found in the industry," he wrote. Mammootty expressed his support for the Hema Committee report and the ongoing police investigation. Although he did not use terms like 'sexual harassment,' 'sexual misconduct,' or 'Me Too,' he stated: "Things that should not have happened did happen, which led to the Government appointing the Hema Committee. I fully welcome its findings." Like Mohanlal, Mammootty also denied the existence of any 'power group' in the Malayalam film industry.