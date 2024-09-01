Finally, on August 31, Mohanlal addressed the press at the Kerala Cricket League venue in Thiruvananthapuram. However, his appearance at the venue packed with journalists, as the entire state watched with bated breath, left much to be desired. Known for captivating audiences with his powerful roles over the past 50 years, Mohanlal appeared visibly shaken, weak, and confused before the media. He struggled to answer the questions posed to him, stating, "You came with a lot of questions, but I have no answers." When asked if he would investigate the allegations as a senior and influential actor in the industry, he suggested that it is the media's duty to look into these matters. He also requested that these controversies not be used as a reason to damage the industry and claimed ignorance of any 'power group' within it.