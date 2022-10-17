Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Mamata To Be On 4-Day Visit To North Bengal From Monday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 10:33 am

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to embark on a four-day visit to the northern districts of the state on Monday, during which she is likely to meet industrialists and take part in administration meetings, officials said.  

Banerjee is also expected to meet family members of those who died due to flash floods in the Mal River in Jalpaiguri district, during the immersion of idols of Goddess Durga earlier this month, they said.   

"The CM is also likely to host a ‘Bijaya Sammilani’ event in Siliguri on October 19. Eminent personalities from north Bengal have been invited to the programme," one of the officials told PTI.

Banerjee will hold meetings with senior government officials and discuss administrative issues in the northern districts, he said. 

The Chief Minister is likely to return to Kolkata on October 20.

