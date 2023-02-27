Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Mamata Asks Home Dept To Consider Option Of Recruiting Civic Volunteers Into Police

According to a senior official, Mamata Banerjee on Monday requested that the state home department investigate recruiting civic volunteers directly into the police force.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
Updated: 27 Feb 2023 7:59 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday directed the state home department to look into the option of directly recruited into the police force those civic volunteers, who have been "consistently performing well", a senior official said.
    
Banerjee, during the meeting, also expressed concern over the complaints received by her government about the non-receipt of welfare scheme benefits.
    
"The chief minister has asked the home department to consider the option of appointing top-performing civic volunteers as constables. At present, there are several vacancies in the force for the post of constable," the official said.
    
The state has received nearly 5.5 lakh complaints from people alleging that they haven't received the benefits of welfare schemes. 
    
Most complaints were received at the grievance cell, and some during a TMC outreach drive, the official added.

