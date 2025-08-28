Malegaon blast: NIA Weighs Appeal Against Acquittals After Special Court Verdict

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is considering filing an appeal against the special court verdict that acquitted all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. The explosion on September 29, 2008, killed six people and injured around 100 in Malegaon, Maharashtra. Those acquitted include BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, who were cleared of charges under the IPC and UAPA.