Malegaon blast: NIA Weighs Appeal Against Acquittals After Special Court Verdict

Special judge said suspicion cannot replace legal proof, acquitting all seven accused.
Agency reviewing judgment, consulting experts before filing an appeal.
Blast in Malegaon killed six, injured 100; accused had been on bail for years.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is considering filing an appeal against the special court verdict that acquitted all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. The explosion on September 29, 2008, killed six people and injured around 100 in Malegaon, Maharashtra. Those acquitted include BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, who were cleared of charges under the IPC and UAPA.
According to ANI, special Judge A K Lahoti, while acknowledging the societal trauma caused by the blast, ruled that the prosecution failed to establish credible evidence linking the accused to the crime. The NIA has now sought legal opinions and is preparing grounds for a possible appeal before a higher court