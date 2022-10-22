Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Maharashtra Sees 387 Covid-19 Cases, One Death, 457 Recoveries

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 8127259; fresh cases 387; death toll 148379; recoveries 79,79,019; active cases 2496; total tests 8,51,62,544.

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 7:47 pm

Mumbai, Oct 22 (PTI)Maharashtra on Saturday reported 387 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the state's tally to 81,27,259 and the toll to 1,48,379, a health official said.

The addition to the tally is lower than the 402 cases detected on Friday, he pointed out.

The lone death took place in Ulhasnagar in Thane district, which is part of Mumbai Circle, the official added.

Mumbai Circle accounted for 257 of the new cases, followed by 75 in Pune, 22 in Nagpur, 14 in Nashik, eight in Kolhapur, four each in Aurangabad and Akola, and three in Latur, he said.

The recovery count increased by 457 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,79,019, leaving the state with an active caseload of 2,496, the official informed. Mumbai has 986 active cases, followed by 472 in Thane and 426 in Pune districts.

State health department data showed the recovery rate was 98.14 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent. So far, 8,51,62,544 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Maharashtra, including 14,758 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 8127259; fresh cases 387; death toll 148379; recoveries 79,79,019; active cases 2496; total tests 8,51,62,544.

-With PTI Input

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Tally COVID Restrictions Maharashtra

