Maharashtra: NCP Minister Seeks Action Against Twitter User Over 'Godse For Gandhi Of Baramati' Tweet

Awhad tagged police officials, including the state's director general of police and Mumbai's police commissioner, as he raised the demand on the micro-blogging site. 

Jitendra Awhad Source: Facebook

Updated: 13 May 2022 3:13 pm

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Friday demanded strict action against a Twitter user, who allegedly wrote on the micro-blogging site that time has come to prepare "Baramati's Nathuram Godse for the 'Gandhi' of Baramati". 

The Twitter user, however, did not mention the name of any leader or political party in his purported comment. Baramati, a town in Pune district of the state, is the home turf of NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar. Godse was the one who had assassinated Mahatma Gandhi on January 30, 1948. 

"At what level all this is happening...take strict action against this wicked individual," Housing Development Minister Awhad tweeted in Marathi. Awhad tagged police officials, including the state's director general of police and Mumbai's police commissioner, as he raised the demand on the micro-blogging site. 

As per the screenshot shared by the minister along with his tweet, the social media user by the name of 'Baglankar @NikhilBhamre8' had allegedly tweeted in Marathi on Wednesday, saying that time has come "to prepare Baramati's Nathuram Godse for the 'Gandhi' of Baramati".

(With PTI inputs)

