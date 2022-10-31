Maharashtra: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Hospitalised Due To Poor Health Condition



Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after his health deteriorated.

Pawar is likely to be discharged on November 2.

The party issued an official press release, which stated that Pawar will participate in NCP camps scheduled to be held in Shirdi on November 4-5.

Pawar is reportedly likely to join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his Bharat Jodo Yatra after it enters Maharashtra through Nanded on November 8.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Sunday said that Pawar had accepted the invitation to be part of the march.

Pawar underwent gallbladder surgery in April 2021. The NCP chief was diagnosed with stones in the gallbladder during a medical examination.

