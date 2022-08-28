Sunday, Aug 28, 2022
Maharashtra: Nashik Sees 46 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 311

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,75,687 were from Nashik city, 1,79,274 from other parts of the district, 14,023 from Malegaon and 8,516 from outside the district, the administration said.

Updated: 28 Aug 2022 10:07 pm

With the addition of 46 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district reached 4,81,416 on Sunday, a health official said.

The toll stood at 8,904, while the count of recoveries reached 4,72,201 after 43 patients recovered from the infection during the day, he said.

There are currently 311 patients undergoing treatment in the district, the official said. 

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,75,687 were from Nashik city, 1,79,274 from other parts of the district, 14,023 from Malegaon and 8,516 from outside the district, the administration said.

-With PTI Input

