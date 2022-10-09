Monday, Oct 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra: Man, Toddler Daughter Die In Car-Truck Collision In Latur

A 53-year-old man and his toddler daughter died after their car collided with a truck in Maharashtra's Latur district at around 6:30 am on Sunday, a police official said.

Road accident in Palakkad
Road accident in Palakkad Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Oct 2022 10:06 pm

A 53-year-old man and his toddler daughter died after their car collided with a truck in Maharashtra's Latur district at around 6:30 am on Sunday, a police official said.

The incident took place at Wagholi Pati on the Latur-Bidar highway in Ausa tehsil and the deceased are residents of Hyderabad in neighboring Telangana, he said.

"Six members of the Dubali family were in the car and they were returning after offering prayers at Shirdi. Sanyakumar Dubli  (53) and his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Tanavika died on the spot. Four members of the family in the 5-49 years age group are injured," he said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National 53-year-old Man Wagholi Pati Residents Of Hyderabad Toddler Daughter Died Car Collided With A Truck Maharashtra's Latur District Neighboring Telangana
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Punjab Governor Takes Exception To Mann's Absence From Reception Held For Prez Murmu

Punjab Governor Takes Exception To Mann's Absence From Reception Held For Prez Murmu

Generation Gap: As US, Russia And China Race For 6th-Generation Fighter Jet, Will India Miss The Bus Again?

Generation Gap: As US, Russia And China Race For 6th-Generation Fighter Jet, Will India Miss The Bus Again?