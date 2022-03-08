Maharashtra: Man Held For Shooting Brother-In-Law, Injuring Him

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly opening fire at his brother-in-law and injuring him in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.



The MBVV police have arrested Deepak Gautam, a resident of Khar in neighbouring Mumbai, for allegedly firing two shots at his brother-in-law Hitendra Joshi (29) in a case of attempted honour killing, an official said.



The incident took place in Santosh Nagar area of Nalla Sopara around 9.30 pm on Sunday, he said. The victim was standing near a paan shop when the accused fired two shots at him from behind, the official said.



The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, he said. The police at the time registered an offence under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act against an unidentified person, the official said.



Based on a tip-off, the police zeroed in on the accused and during interrogation, he revealed that his sister had married the victim against the family's wishes, he said.



It was a love marriage, and the accused did not approve of it and wanted revenge, the official said. The police have recovered two country-made pistols and 14 cartridges from the accused, he said.

