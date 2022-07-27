Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Greets Uddhav Thackeray On His Birthday; Avoids Reference As Shiv Sena President

Eknath Shinde tweeted: Greetings to former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday. I pray for his healthy and long life.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (Left) and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray (Right) PTI

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 10:51 am

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday greeted his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray on the latter's 62nd birthday. The CM in his message refrained from referring to Thackeray as the Shiv Sena president.

Last month, Shinde had along with 39 other Shiv Sena MLAs and 10 independents revolted against the party leadership, leading to the collapse of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

On Wednesday, Shinde tweeted: "Greetings to former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday. I pray for his healthy and long life." Recently, 12 out of the 19 Shiv Sena Lok Sabha members also extended support to the Shinde camp. 

Shinde recently formed a national executive of his faction, claiming it to be the real Shiv Sena. The Thackeray-led Sena and the Shinde group are locked in a legal battle over pleas seeking disqualification of 16 rebel legislators and also over claim for the party's symbol with the Election Commission of India.  

(With PTI Inputs)

National Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena President Shiv Sena MLAs Party Leadership Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi Government Lok Sabha Members Shiv Sena Election Commission Of India
