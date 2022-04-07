Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Seeks Exemption From Appearing Before Police Over Show-Cause Notice

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Thursday sought exemption from appearing before the assistant commissioner of police (Malvani division) to file his reply to a show-cause notice issued to him and requested for two weeks’ time for the same, an official said. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Malvani) Shailendra Dhiwar, who also has powers of a special executive magistrate, had issued a show-cause notice to Rane on April 1 under section 107 of CrPC, which empowers the police to take action against a person to maintain law and order in an area, he said. The BJP leader was asked to appear before the ACP on Thursday to file his reply to the notice, which was based on the report of a senior inspector of Malvani police station in which cases against Rane were examined, he said.



In three incidents in the jurisdiction of Malvani, the police had observed that Rane could disturb the peace and create a law and order situation, the official said. The incidents include cases of defamatory remarks and spreading false information about the death of Disha Salian, an issue related to a mosque and illegal gathering outside the police station on the day Rane and his father Union Minister Narayan Rane were called for questioning, in which a separate offence was registered, he said. Considering the danger to the peace in the area, the ACP in his notice had asked why the MLA should not be made to sign a bond of Rs 5 lakh, the official said. As Rane was unable to appear before the ACP and his lawyer sought an exemption and two weeks' time, which was granted by the police, he added.

PTI INPUTS