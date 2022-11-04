Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maha RERA Irregularities In Kalyan-Dombivali: SIT Arrests Five Persons

Five people have been arrested for violating the RERA norms in Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation limits in Thane district, according to an official.

Maha RERA Irregularities In Kalyan-Dombivali: SIT Arrests Five Persons
Maha RERA Irregularities In Kalyan-Dombivali: SIT Arrests Five Persons Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 7:34 pm

A special investigation team probing Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) norm irregularities in projects in Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation limits in Thane district on Friday arrested five persons, an official said.

Those arrested are agents operating real estate businesses and obtaining registration of projects, Senior Inspector Vikas Ghodke of Unit V of the Crime Branch, currently attached to the SIT, said.

The probe centres on two cases filed in Manpada and Dombivali police stations alleging that MahaRERA norms were obtained for at least 65 projects by submitting fabricated documents, which resulted in KDMC being cheated of several crore rupees by way of development taxes, the official said.

A petition regarding these irregularities is also pending in the Bombay High Court, Ghodke informed.

Landowners, developers, contractors, and agents are being probed in the case, he said.

Tags

National
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Who Is Isudan Gadhvi, AAP's Chief Ministerial Candidate For Gujarat

Who Is Isudan Gadhvi, AAP's Chief Ministerial Candidate For Gujarat

Kapil Dev's Wife Romi Bhatia Was Reminded Of Herself While Watching 'Double XL'

Kapil Dev's Wife Romi Bhatia Was Reminded Of Herself While Watching 'Double XL'