Saturday, Mar 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Maha Records 318 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death

The state's COVID-19 caseload rose to 78,70,627, and death toll reached 1,43,750.

Maha Records 318 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death
Maharashtra logs a rise in COVID-19 cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Mar 2022 3:27 pm

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 318 new coronavirus cases and one pandemic-related death, the health department said. The state's COVID-19 caseload rose to 78,70,627, and death toll reached 1,43,750.

Mumbai and Pune cities recorded 54 and 47 new infections but no deaths. Of the eight administrative circles (each comprising several districts), the Pune circle recorded 139 new coronavirus cases, followed by Mumbai (84), Nashik (39), Akola (20), Aurangabad (12), Latur (14), Nagpur (six) and the Kolhapur circle (four).

The lone death due to COVID-19 was recorded in the Akola circle.  The case fatality rate in Maharashtra is now 1.82 per cent. As many as 355 patients recovered since previous evening, taking the number of recovered people to 77,19,949.

Related stories

MP Sees 81 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Over 37,000 Vaccinated On Friday

COVID-19: TN Reports Zero Fatalities For First Time After March 2020; Logs 112 New Cases

Delhi Logs 174 COVID-19 Cases, Zero Fatality

The recovery rate in the state is 98.09 per cent. With 56,582 coronavirus tests conducted since Thursday evening, the total of samples tested so far rose to 7,85,28,186. There are 2,925 active COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra now.

Currently 18,633 people are in home quarantine and 566 are in institutional quarantine. Coronavirus figures  of Maharashtra: New cases: 318; New deaths: 1; Active cases: 2,925; Tests conducted: 56,582.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Maharashtra Maharashtra Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Her Space, Her Story: Women In Regional Media

Her Space, Her Story: Women In Regional Media