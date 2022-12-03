Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
Maha Govt Tweaks Policy On Single-Use Plastic, Allows Straws, Cups, And Plates Made From Compostable Materials

Maha Govt Tweaks Policy On Single-Use Plastic, Allows Straws, Cups, And Plates Made From Compostable Materials

Changing the policy on single-use plastic, the Maharashtra government has allowed straws, cups, plates, forks, and spoons made from "compostable" materials. 

Ban On Single-Use Plastic Items
Updated: 03 Dec 2022 8:58 am

The Maharashtra government has permitted the production of straws, cups, plates, forks, and spoons made from `compostable' materials by making changes to the policy on single-use plastic, a senior official said here on Friday. 

Satish Darade, secretary of the Environment and Climate Change department told reporters that a panel that studied the ban on single-use plastic and thermocol items, headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, decided to permit items made from compostable material.

But it will be mandatory to get approval for these products from the Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET) and Central Pollution Control Board, he said. 

The move will give relief to plastic product manufacturers, he said. 
There was a demand to allow the production of single-use items made from degradable materials, Darade said.

In 2018, the Maharashtra government imposed a ban on single-use plastic.

National Maharashtra Maharashtra Government Plastic Waste Environment And Climate Change Department Satish Darade Central Institute Of Plastic Engineering And Technology Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Plastic Ban
