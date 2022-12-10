Maha: Five College Students Killed In Car Accident In Nashik

At least five college students were killed and four others injured when the car in which a group of students was traveling collided with two other vehicles in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday evening, police said.

The incident took place at 4:30pm on Nashik-Pune national highway in Mohadari Ghat near Sinnar, said an official. A group of eight students from Nashik's KTHM College, all in the 16-20 age group, was returning to Nashik after attending a wedding in Sangamner when their speeding car overturned, rolled over three or four times and hit two other cars coming from the opposite direction, the official said.

Five students died on the spot and three other occupants were injured, he said, adding that the driver of one of the oncoming cars was also injured. The deceased included the man who was driving the car in which the students were traveling. There were two women among the deceased.

The identities of two persons, a male and female, were yet to be ascertained. "The condition of three injured persons is critical. The impact of the accident was such that the car overturned several times and all its tyres burst. Traffic on the route was affected for some time due to the accident," the official added.

