Maha: 5 Developers Held During A Probe Into Construction Irregularities In The Kalyan-Dombivali Belt

On Wednesday, police arrested five developers accused of construction irregularities within the limits of Kalyan Dombivali civic body areas in the Thane district.

Updated: 23 Nov 2022 9:19 pm

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged irregularities in carrying out constructions in the limits of Kalyan Dombivali civic body areas in Thane district on Wednesday arrested five developers, police said.

The SIT has so far arrested 15 persons.

Two First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against several developers and middlemen for fabricating the permissions and cheating the KDMC and the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) authorities. 

A writ petition in this regard is pending before the Bombay High Court. 

The ten persons arrested earlier included agents who facilitated permissions for constructions allegedly by flouting norms.

National Special Investigation Team Kalyan Dombivali Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA ) First Information Reports Mumbai Civic Body Bombay High Court
