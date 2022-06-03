Madhya Pradesh Sees 43 New COVID-19 Cases; Active Tally At 243

With the detection of 43 new cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,42,686 on Friday, an official from the state health department said.

At least 54 patients were discharged from hospitals raising the count of recoveries to 10,31,707, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,736 as no death was reported during the day, he said.

There are currently 243 active cases in the state, which has recorded a positivity rate of 0.5 per cent, the official said. As many as 7,169 samples were examined during the day, taking the total number of tests carried out in the state to 2,93,26,373, he said. As per a government release, 11,92,78,565 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 31,782 jabs were given on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,42,686, new cases 43, death toll 10,736, total recoveries 10,31,707, active cases 243, number of tests conducted so far 2,93,26,373.

-With PTI Input

