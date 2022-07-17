Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Madhya Pradesh Logs 218 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 1,153

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday recorded 218 new cases of Covid-19 raising the tally of infections to 10,46,700, an official from the state health department said.

Covid-19

Updated: 17 Jul 2022 9:19 pm

The toll remained unchanged at 10,746, while the count of recoveries rose to 10,34,801 after 123 patients recovered during the day, he said.

The toll remained unchanged at 10,746, while the count of recoveries rose to 10,34,801 after 123 patients recovered during the day, he said.

With a positivity rate of 3 percent, the state currently has 1,153 active cases, the official said.

As many as 7,247 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 2,96,19,023, he added.

As per a government release, a total of 12,13,21,534 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 3,998 jabs were given on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,46,700, new cases 218, death toll 10,746, recoveries 10,34,801, active cases 1,153, number of tests so far 2,96,19,023.

(Inputs from PTI) 

