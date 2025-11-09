Unidentified Drone Spotted Near Matoshree, Aaditya Thackeray Highlights Privacy Concerns

Aaditya Thackeray alleged a drone flew close to his Mumbai home, triggering privacy concerns.
Authorities said the drone was part of an MMRDA survey with official approval.
The episode raised questions about drone use in urban areas and the need for stronger privacy safeguards.
A drone was spotted hovering near Matorshree, the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray in Mumbai on Sunday, prompting serious concerns over privacy and surveillance. Thackeray alleged that the drone flew close to his house and appeared to “peep inside” before quickly moving away when noticed.
Officials later clarified that the drone was part of a survey being conducted by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area and that the operation had police permission. However, Thackeray questioned why residents were not informed beforehand and why the survey appeared to target residential properties.
The incident has reignited debate over the growing use of drones for civic and developmental purposes in densely populated urban areas, highlighting the urgent need for clearer privacy regulations and public transparency in such operations.