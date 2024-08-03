Madhya Pradesh: 4 Children Die After Building Wall Collapses On Them; 2 Others Injured

The wall of an abandoned building collapsed on four children and a woman and child who were returning home from school on Saturday in Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh.
While the four children succumbed to their injuries, the woman and another child are receiving treatment.
The collapse happened near a private school within the Garh police station area, according to officials.
According to officials, Ankita Gupta (5), Manya Gupta (7), Siddharth Gupta (5) and Anuj Prajapati (5) died in the collapse.
Mahendra Singh Sikarwar, Inspector-General of Police, Rewa zone told the media that the children from Sunrise Public School were on their way home when the wall of an abandoned building nearby collapsed on them.
Collector Pratibha Pal said the children were going home with a caretaker at the time. When they were pulled out of the debris, four had died.
A woman and another child sustained injuries and were referred to Rewa for further treatment, she added.
The administration was clearing the debris, Pal said, adding that a probe would be initiated and relief would soon be announced for families of the victims.