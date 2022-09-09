Low Pressure Likely To Trigger Heavy Rain Over Gangetic West Bengal From Sunday

A low-pressure area situated over west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal is likely to become more marked by Sunday, bringing very heavy rainfall over several places in Gangetic West Bengal, the Met Department said.

The weather office has also forecast heavy downpours in most districts of south Bengal with very heavy precipitation in some areas on Sunday and Monday.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, East Midnapore, and West Midnapore districts, while other districts in south Bengal, including Kolkata, are expected to receive heavy rainfall.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea from September 10 to 13, the department said.

(Inputs from PTI)