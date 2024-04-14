National

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Today, I am MP Campaign | Shifa Mirza

If I were to become the MP for a day, I would contribute to the overlooked issues with respect to advocacy for women’s rights and dignity. Whether in marriage, where women are not given as much dignity as they deserve. Their right to property. Even in the workplaces women are treated as lesser than men and their colleagues. Firstly, I don’t think there’s enough representation of women in the Indian political sphere and to reduce that, more women should come forward and participate in politics. My name is Shifa Mirza and I’m from Jaffrabad.