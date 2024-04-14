National

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Today, I am MP Campaign | Shifa Mirza

If I were to become the MP for a day, I would contribute to the overlooked issues with respect to advocacy for women’s rights and dignity. Whether in marriage, where women are not given as much dignity as they deserve. Their right to property. Even in the workplaces women are treated as lesser than men and their colleagues. Firstly, I don’t think there’s enough representation of women in the Indian political sphere and to reduce that, more women should come forward and participate in politics. My name is Shifa Mirza and I’m from Jaffrabad.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch