Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Majid Ali, BSP speaks to Outlook's Rakhi Bose - Saharanpur

Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded Majid Ali from Saharanpur, Lok Sabha seat no 1, as its candidate for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections. Ali is contesting against Congress' Imran Masood and the Bhartiya Janata Party's former MP Raghav Lakhanpal. Saharanpur, which is currently held by BSP MP Fazlur Rehman, is a prestige seat for the BSP, the region being the home ground of anti-caste movements led by leaders like Kanshi Ram and later Mayawati. Saharanpur also saw caste clashes between Jatavs and Thakurs in 2017. Speaking to Outlook's Rakhi Bose, Ali states that the BSP is expecting to retain power because the party has worked for the betterment of the citizens and that it has the support of both Muslim and Dalit voters despite concerns over a split in the Muslim vote which might end up benefiting the BJP. Rakhi Bose with Tribhuvan Tiwari