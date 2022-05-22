Sunday, May 22, 2022
Locals Loot Oil After Tanker Overturns On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

The police had a tough time controlling the crowd as well as traffic movement, which was affected for nearly three hours. 

Updated: 22 May 2022 12:01 pm

A tanker carrying edible oil overturned on the busy Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway here in Maharashtra, disrupting traffic movement on the road for about three hours, police said on Sunday.

After the accident took place on Saturday, a number of locals rushed to the spot and looted the oil overflowing from the tanker, they said.The driver of the tanker, carrying 12,000 litres of edible oil for processing from Surat in Gujarat to neighbouring Mumbai, lost control over the wheels near Tawa village. As a result, the vehicle overturned and the oil leaked from it. 

Many villagers rushed to the spot and took away the leaked oil in their cans and other vessels, the official said. The police had a tough time controlling the crowd as well as traffic movement, which was affected for nearly three hours. 

The tanker driver suffered minor injuries in the accident, the official said. A local rescue team later removed the tanker from the road and normal traffic movement was restored, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

