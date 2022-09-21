Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Light To Heavy Rainfall In Rajasthan

Heavy rain is likely at many places of Rajasthan in the next three days due to the low pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal, a MeT department spokesperson said. 

Many parts of Rajasthan received light to heavy rainfall
Many parts of Rajasthan received light to heavy rainfall

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 4:32 pm

Many parts of Rajasthan received light to heavy rainfall and the precipitation is expected to continue for the next three days in the state, the meteorological department said on Wednesday. The highest rainfall of 88 mm was recorded in Ghatol in Banswara district, it said.

Heavy rain is likely at many places of Rajasthan in the next three days due to the low pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal, a MeT department spokesperson said. 

Under the influence of this above system, there is a strong possibility of monsoon reactivation in some parts of east Rajasthan, and light to moderate rainfall in most parts of Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, Udaipur and Ajmer divisions is likely for the next four-five days, he said.

The spokesperson said light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places of the Bikaner division during the next three-four days.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Rains Relative Humidity Partly Cloudy Sky Indian Meteorological Department Patchy Rain Thunderstorms Strong Winds Weather Department Minimum Temperature AQI Maximum Temperature
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Pratik Gandhi To Sanya Malhotra To Vikrant Massey – 5 Young Actors Who’re Completely Underrated

Pratik Gandhi To Sanya Malhotra To Vikrant Massey – 5 Young Actors Who’re Completely Underrated

‘Dahan’ On Disney+ Hotstar: 5 Reasons Why The Tisca Chopra Show Must Be On Your Watch List

‘Dahan’ On Disney+ Hotstar: 5 Reasons Why The Tisca Chopra Show Must Be On Your Watch List