Light Rain Likely In Delhi

The national capital may witness light rain on Thursday and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 42 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather office also said that heatwave is unlikely in the region this week. Delhi's minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

“The city may see generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Thursday. The maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 42 degrees Celsius,” IMD officials predicted. Relative humidity at 8.30 am was 46 per cent.

A ravaging thunderstorm packing winds of 100 kmph had pummeled the national capital on Monday evening, uprooting trees, damaging property, disrupting internet and power supply and bringing traffic to a screeching halt.

(With PTI inputs)