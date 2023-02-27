Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Lawyer Opposes Suicide Abetment Charge Against Actor In Tunisha Case; Next Bail Hearing On Mar 2

In the death of his co-star Tunisha Sharma late last year, Sheezan Khan's lawyer opposed a local court application for bail for the actor to be freed on abetment of suicide charges.

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan M Khan
Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan M Khan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Feb 2023 6:53 pm

A lawyer representing jailed television actor Sheezan Khan on Monday opposed a local court application of the abetment of suicide charge against his client in the death case of his co-star Tunisha Sharma late last year and sought that he be released on bail.

Lawyer Sharad Rai, appearing for the 28-year-old TV actor, submitted Additional Sessions Judge SM Deshpande at Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district during a hearing on his bail plea.
There was no relief for Khan, arrested in late December, as the next hearing on the plea has been scheduled on March 2.

During arguments, Rai submitted before the court that section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (abetment of suicide), under which Khan has been booked by the police, does not apply in the case.

Conviction under the section attracts a jail term of up to ten years.
He also submitted that since the probe in the case has been completed and a chargesheet filed, the accused should be released on bail.
While advocate Sanjay More is the special public prosecutor in the case, advocate Tarun Sharma is representing the family of Tunisha Sharma.

On a request from More and Tarun Sharma, the judge put off the hearing to March 2 when they will make their submissions.
On February 16, the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police filed a 500-page chargesheet against Khan.

Khan and Tunisha Sharma (21) were allegedly in a relationship but had a break-up later.

Tunisha Sharma allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on December 24, 2022, on the set of a TV serial near Valiv in the district. Khan was arrested the next day on a complaint from her mother.
Khan is currently in jail under judicial custody.

