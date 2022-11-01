Law And Order In Tripura Better Now Than Under LF Rule: CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha Tuesday asserted that the law and order situation in the state is better than what it used to be under the regime of the Left parties.

Saha said this in an apparent reference to the opposition parties' claims that the rule of the land had collapsed in the north eastern state where six rape cases, including two gang rapes were reported in the state in less than two weeks and their demands for his resignation.

“The opposition (Left) parties have been claiming that nothing is left in the state as far as law and order is concerned. But the people remember the standard of safety and security under the previous regime,” he said at a party rally at Chailengta in Dhalai district.

He claimed that the people in the state were denied their democratic rights and there was a complete breakdown of law and order during the Left Front regime. "The people's voice was deliberately silenced. Nishikanta Chakma, a hardcore BJP worker was brutally killed in 2017 and no justice was delivered,” he said slamming the Left Front then in power in the state without naming it.

Claiming that the killing of 20 innocent persons was a "common phenomenon" during the Left regime in the state, Saha said “The law order has been restored after BJP came to power in Tripura under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.

The CPI-M-led Left Front was in power in Tripura between 1978 to 1988 and again between 1993 to 2018. "Now, peace and tranquility prevails in Tripura and the people can exercise their democratic rights”, he said.

The opposition parties had launched protests alleging worsening law and order after the rape cases were reported. Saha claimed that the BJP government has fulfilled almost all the promises in the party's vision document presented before the last Assembly poll.

He said the three-month long 'Prati ghera shushashan' (good governance to each household) is aimed at reaching out to the people with all benefits of the central and the state governments.

Stating that the recent 'Chintan Shivir' at Surajkund had mandated zero tolerance to the use of narcotics, he said no one will be spared in the battle against the drug menace.

“We are determined to make Tripura a drug free state. The law enforcement agencies will show zero tolerance to the people involved in the drug menace. The government is keeping a close eye on the supply line of drugs that extends from Myanmar to Bangladesh via Tripura and will act effectively,” he added.

(With PTI Inputs)