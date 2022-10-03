Monday, Oct 03, 2022
Launch 5G In Visakhapatnam On Priority, BJP MP Urges Centre

On Monday, BJP's member of Rajya Sabha G V L Narasimha Rao requested the Centre to launch 5G network services in the port city of Visakhapatnam on a priority basis because of its strategic and economic significance.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Oct 2022 6:51 pm

BJP's member of Rajya Sabha G V L Narasimha Rao on Monday requested the Centre to launch 5G network services in the port city of Visakhapatnam on a priority basis because of its strategic and economic significance. 

He wanted the 5G services, to be launched in other important cities in Andhra Pradesh -- Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, and Tirupati -- in the next batch.

In a letter to Union Information Technology and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the MP said Visakhapatnam was a “very fast growing city” and the economic growth engine of Andhra Pradesh.

“Visakhapatnam is also very important from a strategic and national security perspective as the city is home to the headquarters of Eastern Naval Command and has major Indian Coast Guard operations besides other key assets like Visakhapatnam Port, Hindustan Shipyard Limited, Hindustan Petroleum, and SAMEER, among others.

Because of the economic, strategic, and security reasons, Visakhapatnam needs to be placed on top priority for the launch of 5G services at the earliest,” Narasimha Rao said.

