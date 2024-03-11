Lalu Rakes Up 2015 Elevator Incident To Target Amit Shah

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad on Monday teased Union Home Minister Amit Shah by recalling a 2015 incident when the then BJP chief was trapped inside an elevator at Patna.

Prasad was reacting to Shah's speech at a rally in Paliganj near here two days ago when the BJP leader had charged the RJD with patronising land grabbers and vowed to "straighten them by hanging them upside down".

"Had he not got stuck inside a lift? He will be trapped again", Prasad told reporters, evoking guffaws from supporters.