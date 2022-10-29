Lakhs Turned Overage Waiting For UP Police Recruitment, Alleges Varun Gandhi

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday said lakhs of youths have become overage for recruitment in the Uttar Pradesh Police after waiting for it for four years.

"No recruitment was done and nor was any hope offered. They (youths) have been raising their voice on social media but there is no redressal," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The same students, if they hit the streets, will be called troublemakers. Isn't this injustice," Gandhi asked.

The Lok Sabha BJP MP from Pilibhit has been critical of the party governments in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre over a host of issues.

