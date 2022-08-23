Ladakh Reports 7 New Covid Cases

Ladakh has reported seven new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 29,158, officials said on Tuesday. Ten patients, including eight from Leh and two from Kargil, were cured and discharged from hospitals, they said.

With this, the total recoveries stand at 28,858, they said. Of the new cases, six were reported from Leh and one from Kargil, officials said.

So far, 229 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 169 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

The number of active COVID-19 cases has gone up to 71 in Ladakh -- 64 from Leh and 7 from Kargil.

