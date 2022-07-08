Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Ladakh Reports 4 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In A Day

So far, 228 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in Ladakh, of which 168 deaths were reported in Leh and 60 in Kargil, they said. The officials said there were 125 active cases in the Union Territory and all of them were in Leh.

undefined
Ladakh Reports 4 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In A Day AP Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 1:28 pm

Four fresh Covid infections were reported in Ladakh in a day, taking the case tally in the Union territory to 28,543, officials said on Friday. All the new cases were reported from Leh. Also, six people have recuperated from the disease and discharged from a hospital in Leh, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,190.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in Ladakh, of which 168 deaths were reported in Leh and 60 in Kargil, they said. The officials said there were 125 active cases in the Union Territory and all of them were in Leh.

A total of 174 samples were tested for Covid-19 in Ladakh, of which 145 in Leh and 25 in Kargil were found to be negative, they said. As many as 2,058 passengers were screened at the Leh airport while 770 people, including drivers and helpers of truck and light motor vehicles were screened in Leh's Khaltse; and 225 people were screened at the Upshi checkpost on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh highway, the officials said.

Related stories

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 18,815 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Rises To 1,22,335

RBI's Market Operations Helped Banks In Funding During Covid, Says Study

Jammu-Kashmir Records 118 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Covid Deaths Ladakh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PM Modi Praises Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh In Cabinet Meet

PM Modi Praises Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh In Cabinet Meet

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads