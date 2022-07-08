Ladakh Reports 4 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In A Day

Four fresh Covid infections were reported in Ladakh in a day, taking the case tally in the Union territory to 28,543, officials said on Friday. All the new cases were reported from Leh. Also, six people have recuperated from the disease and discharged from a hospital in Leh, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,190.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in Ladakh, of which 168 deaths were reported in Leh and 60 in Kargil, they said. The officials said there were 125 active cases in the Union Territory and all of them were in Leh.

A total of 174 samples were tested for Covid-19 in Ladakh, of which 145 in Leh and 25 in Kargil were found to be negative, they said. As many as 2,058 passengers were screened at the Leh airport while 770 people, including drivers and helpers of truck and light motor vehicles were screened in Leh's Khaltse; and 225 people were screened at the Upshi checkpost on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh highway, the officials said.

-With PTI Input