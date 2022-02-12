Saturday, Feb 12, 2022
Kovind To Undertake 2 Day Visit To Odisha From Feb 19

The President is slated to arrive at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar at 2.45 PM on February 19 and then proceed to Puri after 10 minutes, where he will spend the night. 

Kovind To Undertake 2 Day Visit To Odisha From Feb 19
President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Odisha. Screengrab from Sansad TV Broadcast-YouTube

Updated: 12 Feb 2022 10:05 am

President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to undertake a two-day visit to Orisha starting from February 19, an official said on Friday. 

During his visit to Puri, the President will visit Shree Jagannath Temple at 5 PM of February 19 and spend 45 minues in the 12th century shrine. Next day, the President will inaugurate the three-year celebration of 150th Birth Anniversary of Srimad Bhakti Sidhant Saraswati Goswami Prabhupada, the founder of Goudiya Mission. The President will also visit Sri Chaitanya Gaudiya Mutt at 10.30 am.

Kovind will return on February 20. This is the third visit of President Kovind to the pilgrimage town so far. Central Range IG of Police Narasingha Bhola, Friday reviewed security arrangements in the town ahead of the visit. 

Bhola also visited Chaitanya Gaudiya Mutt, Srimandir and the Saradhabali ground to examine the security arrangements there. Kovind had earlier visited Odisha for three-days in March 2021.

With inputs from PTI. 

