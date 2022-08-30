Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Kolkata Reports Least Number Of Rape Cases Among 19 Indian Cities

Kolkata has reported the least number of rape cases among 19 metropolitan cities in India in the year 2021.

India reported a total of 31,677 rape cases in 2021.
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 11:43 am

Kolkata reported the least number of rape cases among 19 metropolitan cities in India last year, according to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

 Kolkata reported 11 cases of rape in 2021, while Delhi reported 1,226 rape cases -- the highest in the country. Delhi was followed by Jaipur where 502 rape cases were registered, while in Mumbai, 364 cases of rape under IPC section 376 were reported.

Along with Kolkata, at the bottom of the chart was Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu where 12 rape cases were reported, and Patna where 30 rape cases were registered. Among other metros, Indore in Madhya Pradesh reported 165 cases, Bengaluru reported 117 cases, Hyderabad reported 116 cases and Nagpur in Maharashtra reported 115 cases.

These 19 cities reported 3,208 cases of rape in 2021, according to NCRB. Kolkata was also among the cities where no attempt-to-rape cases were registered.   Kolkata had reported 14 rape cases in 2019, while in 2020, it was 11.

Among states, Rajasthan last year reported the highest number of rape cases at 6,337, while Nagaland reported the lowest number of cases at four. West Bengal reported 1,123 rape cases.

In all, India reported a total of 31,677 rape cases last year, having 31,878 victims.

