Kolkata Doctors' Indefinite Hunger Strike

A doctor takes blood sample from a junior doctor at the site of a hunger strike where she and others continued their protest over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata.
People participate in a symbolic hunger strike to show their solidarity with junior doctors at the site of a hunger strike where they continued their protest over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata.
People light their mobile torches at the protest site where junior doctors are sitting on a hunger strike in protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.
People gather at the site of the hunger strike by junior doctors in protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
An agitator paints slogans on a road at the site of the hunger strike by junior doctors in protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
A man holds a placard during a 'mass convention' called by junior doctors near the hunger strike site, protesting against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata.
Junior doctors during their hunger strike against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata.
People give their remarks on a 'sign banner' in front of the protest site where junior doctors stage a hunger strike against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata.
Junior doctors during their indefinite hunger strike over RG Kar Medical College incident, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
People join junior doctors during their protest near the hunger strike site against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata.
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose interacts with colleagues of the junior doctors sitting on a hunger strike in protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.