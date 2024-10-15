National

Kolkata Doctors' Indefinite Hunger Strike

The indefinite hunger strike of junior doctors of West Bengal to press for their demands over the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder incident entered the 11th day on Tuesday, as a meeting between medics and the state government failed to resolve the deadlock. Two more doctors participating in the 'fast-unto-death' in Esplanade area of Kolkata fell ill, further fueling the ongoing unrest sparked by the rape and murder of their colleague at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month.