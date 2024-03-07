Kharge's Son-In-Law Emerges As Front-Runner For Gulbarga Seat As Cong Prez Focuses On National Pitch

M Mallikarjun Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani has emerged as the front-runner for Congress ticket to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the home turf of the party's President.

The 81-year-old Kharge had won from Gulbarga (Kalaburagi) Lok Sabha segment twice but lost the 2019 polls. "The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha's hands are full. In addition to managing party affairs at the national level, he has to coordinate with INDIA bloc partners", a senior party leader said.

"Also, he has four more years of his term left in Rajya Sabha", he said, seeking to confirm reports that Kharge is not in favour of contesting from Kalaburagi. His son, Priyank Kharge, who represents Chittapur assembly constituency in Gulbarga segment and is a Minister in the Siddaramaiah cabinet in Karnataka, is also not interested to throw his hat in the ring.

"Doddamani, a businessman who also manages educational institutions, seems to be the front runner", a party leader said.. Party sources said the Congress President will take a final call on whether or not to contest the polls in consultation with top leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Kharge will have the final word on whether it is Doddamani or anyone else who would be the candidate from Gulbarga, as it is his home turf, the sources said. Doddamani, who was initially reluctant to enter the fray, has been asked to be prepared to be fielded.